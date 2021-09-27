Getting shrimp and a trim in Kalasin

Sittisak Chobphimai, 35, said he will initially set up his truck outside his aunt’s shrimp store every weekend. This way, he said, customers coming to buy shrimp can also get a trim.

He said he is also giving a 50-per-cent discount to help people.

“I will charge 50 baht for a haircut in the open air and 60 baht for one inside the airconditioned truck. Customers wanting me to visit them at home will be charged based on the distance and situation,” he said.