Kamen Rider superheroes come to the rescue in Narathiwat

The most popular were the grasshopper-masked Kamen Rider 1 and the heavily armoured Kamen Rider Kuuga, who happily stopped to take selfies with children.

Squad leader Lieutenant Sakkarin Marohabutr said their aim was to bring smiles back to people, especially after they have been under so much stress from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The superheroes also presented a bicycle to one needy household.