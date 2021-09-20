‘Spider-Man’ swoops on busy junction to net college funds

A teenager in a Spider-Man costume is selling yoghurt at Krachong Intersection in Muang district, wowing passers-by with his realistic impression of the Marvel movie character.
Ratchapol, 18, said he began selling the yoghurt to raise funds for his vocational studies after he realised the importance of getting an education.
He explained that he dropped out of school after Mathayom 3 (aged 14) because he had no interest in studying at the time.
He got the idea to wear a costume to draw customers' attention after first-day sales in his own clothes were poor due to the Covid-19 crisis.
"Next day, I decided to borrow a Spider-Man outfit from my friend. Since then, yoghurt sales have doubled."
Ratchapol sells yoghurt every day at the intersection from 3pm to 5pm before swooping off to Muay Thai training.
He said he now realises the importance of self-discipline and hard work.
"I will not be naughty anymore. Working for money is better.”
Published : September 20, 2021
