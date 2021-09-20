‘Spider-Man’ swoops on busy junction to net college funds

A teenager in a Spider-Man costume is selling yoghurt at Krachong Intersection in Muang district, wowing passers-by with his realistic impression of the Marvel movie character.

Ratchapol, 18, said he began selling the yoghurt to raise funds for his vocational studies after he realised the importance of getting an education.

He explained that he dropped out of school after Mathayom 3 (aged 14) because he had no interest in studying at the time.