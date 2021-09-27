Police crack down on gang running Covid vaccine scam in Bangkok

The operation, led by Railway Police commander Pol Maj-General Amnat Traipoj, also resulted in the arrest of five other suspects found in different locations.

The gang had reportedly been getting people to pay between 400 and 1,200 baht to register for a Covid-19 jab.

The case came to light in July when thousands of people showed up at the Bang Sue Central Vaccination Centre claiming they had registered for a shot, but their names were not on the official registration list. The centre then hired a lawyer to report the case to the police.

The police have been collecting evidence for the past two months and called on the Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants.

The gang is believed to have made up to 360,000 from duping close to 8,000 people.