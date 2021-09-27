Businesses sue Prayut, his govt for bad administration

The lawsuit was filed at the Bangkok Civil Court.

The move was led by architect Duangrit Bunnag, who is also owner of the Never Ending Summer restaurant. He told the press that Prayut and his government were guilty of “wrongful acts” and should pay the plaintiffs 50 million baht in compensation.

He also said the government should have provided proper compensation to businesses affected by the national lockdown from the very start.

Related News

Police crack down on gang running Covid vaccine scam in Bangkok

Widespread testing cuts down Covid cases in Koh Tao

Wild bull dies in Khao Yai park, possibly from electric shock