Mon, September 27, 2021

in-focus

Businesses sue Prayut, his govt for bad administration

The representatives of 40 businesses on Monday filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his government for their failure in running the country effectively.

The lawsuit was filed at the Bangkok Civil Court.

The move was led by architect Duangrit Bunnag, who is also owner of the Never Ending Summer restaurant. He told the press that Prayut and his government were guilty of “wrongful acts” and should pay the plaintiffs 50 million baht in compensation.

He also said the government should have provided proper compensation to businesses affected by the national lockdown from the very start.

 

Related News

Police crack down on gang running Covid vaccine scam in Bangkok

Widespread testing cuts down Covid cases in Koh Tao

Wild bull dies in Khao Yai park, possibly from electric shock

Businesses sue Prayut, his govt for bad administration Businesses sue Prayut, his govt for bad administration

Published : September 27, 2021

Related News

CCSA issues 4-phase roadmap for reopening of provinces

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Quarantine cut, curfew relaxed, more venues to reopen from Oct 1

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Police crack down on gang running Covid vaccine scam in Bangkok

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Widespread testing cuts down Covid cases in Koh Tao

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Latest News

Songkhla rangers foil poachers’ plans

Published : Sep 27, 2021

PTG awarded for ethical management standards

Published : Sep 27, 2021

CCSA issues 4-phase roadmap for reopening of provinces

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Quarantine cut, curfew relaxed, more venues to reopen from Oct 1

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.