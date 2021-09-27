Suvarnabhumi APM train to open in time for return of international travellers

The APM’s automatic train control (ATC) system was successfully trialled on Monday at a maximum speed of 80 kilometres per hour, added Siemens.
It reported that all six of the “Airval” APM trains have been handed over to Airports of Thailand and the service would open for passengers soon.
