Suvarnabhumi APM train to open in time for return of international travellers

The Automated People Mover (APM) train system at Suvarnabhumi airport is 90 per cent complete and should be ready in time for the return of international travellers, its supplier Siemens said on Monday.

The APM’s automatic train control (ATC) system was successfully trialled on Monday at a maximum speed of 80 kilometres per hour, added Siemens.

It reported that all six of the “Airval” APM trains have been handed over to Airports of Thailand and the service would open for passengers soon.

