Rains ease in all regions but isolated heavy rains forecast for some areas

A decrease in rainfall is forecast for the country. Isolated heavy rains continue in the North, the East and South.

People in risky areas should beware of overflows and flash floods, the department said. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about 1-2 metres high and over two metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 31-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 31-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-24°C, highs of 29-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department