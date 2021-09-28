Tue, September 28, 2021

New Covid cases dip below 10k for first time in over two months

Thailand recorded fewer than 10,000 Covid-19 cases for the first time since July 17.

The Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday morning that 9,489 new patients had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, of whom 269 were found in prisons.

The death toll increased by 129, while 12,805 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country increased to 1,581,415 with 16,498 deaths.

Published : September 28, 2021

Nation Thailand
