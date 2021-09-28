New Covid cases dip below 10k for first time in over two months

The Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday morning that 9,489 new patients had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, of whom 269 were found in prisons.
The death toll increased by 129, while 12,805 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country increased to 1,581,415 with 16,498 deaths.
