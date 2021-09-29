Eight Northeast train services suspended due to flooding

A preliminary survey by SRT officials revealed that about 700 metres of track in Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces have been submerged by floods and need fixing. Floodwater has also damaged a rail bridge at Ban Leum Station in Nakhon Ratchasima.

“SRT has deployed officials in flood-prone areas to monitor the situation closely and will resume train services as soon as the tracks and bridge are fixed and safe for passengers,” SRT governor Nirut Maneephan said.

For updates on the train routes, contact the SRT call centre at 1690.