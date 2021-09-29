Wed, September 29, 2021

Eight Northeast train services suspended due to flooding

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has suspended eight train services in the Northeast due to flooding on the tracks. The routes have been temporarily closed to fix tracks and a bridge that were damaged in flooding triggered by Storm Dianmu.

From Wednesday (September 29) until further notice, the following trains will stop running:

1. Express trains Nos 75 and 79 (Bangkok-Nong Khai-Bangkok)

2. Local trains Nos 433 and 434 (Kaeng Khoi-Bua Yai-Kaeng Khoi)

3. Local trains Nos 415 and 418 (Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai-Nakhon Ratchasima)

4. Local trains Nos 429 and 430 (Nakhon Ratchasima-Bua Yai-Nakhon Ratchasima)

 

A preliminary survey by SRT officials revealed that about 700 metres of track in Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces have been submerged by floods and need fixing. Floodwater has also damaged a rail bridge at Ban Leum Station in Nakhon Ratchasima.

“SRT has deployed officials in flood-prone areas to monitor the situation closely and will resume train services as soon as the tracks and bridge are fixed and safe for passengers,” SRT governor Nirut Maneephan said.

For updates on the train routes, contact the SRT call centre at 1690.

Published : September 29, 2021

