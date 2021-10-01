Carbon credit trading in 2021 doubles from previous year

“Under the Emissions Trading System (ETS) of the Paris Agreement, countries can trade in the international carbon credit market to cover their shortfall in assigned amount units,” said Kiatchai. “Countries with surplus units can sell them to countries that are exceeding their emission targets.”

“As the need of carbon credit is rising, the value of carbon credit trading in the first eight months of 2021 has amounted to $748 million, doubling the trading value during the same period last year,” he said. “The price of carbon credit also rose to $3 per tonne from 2.5 per tonne in the previous year, while the total trade volume is expected to reach 240 million tonnes this year.

Kiatchai added that many organizations worldwide are becoming more engaged in net zero and carbon neutrality policies (reducing the emission of greenhouse gases and carbon to zero) to promote their corporate image and comply to requirements of international trade partners.