Korea becomes 14th in world to legislate carbon neutrality act

The 2030 reduction goal is internationally dubbed as the nationally determined contribution, or NDC, which indicates each country’s efforts in cutting down greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the 2015 Paris Agreement to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.



“The enactment of the carbon neutrality act laid the foundation for Korea’s carbon neutral policy for the next 30 years,” Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae said after the bill was passed Tuesday evening.



“We will confirm the mid- to long-term goal for greenhouse gas reduction within the range set by the law through social discussions and we will also make every effort to prepare for the implementation of newly enforced systems such as climate change impact assessment.”



The Ministry of Environment said the act will serve as a basis for drafting practical policies such as a greenhouse gas reduction cognitive budget system and a climate response fund.



Under the law, Korea will have to axe greenhouse gas emissions to at least 472.9 million metric tons by 2030, down from the 727.6 million tons recorded in 2018.



The estimated greenhouse gas emissions for 2020 reached 648.6 million tons, down 10.9 percent from 2018, according to the Greenhouse Gas Inventory and Research Center under the Ministry of Environment.



The carbon neutrality act, however, has faced severe criticism since it was endorsed by the National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee on Aug. 19.



Business associations expressed concerns that new green compliances would hurt the competitiveness of the country’s major industries, which heavily rely on the manufacturing sector, and put too much burden on the economy.