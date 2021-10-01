Thu, October 14, 2021

Bangkokians go to the cinema as normality returns slowly

Cinemas across Thailand were allowed to open their doors on Friday provided they only fill 50 per cent of the seats and close before 9pm.

According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) regulations, all moviegoers must keep their face masks on all the time and must be seated at least a metre from each other. No drinks or snacks are allowed inside the theatre.

Several people showed up at Bangkok’s downtown Paragon Cineplex on Friday and people who came alone were seated two seats away from others.

Staff wearing PPE suits also sprayed seats with disinfectant between shows for people’s safety.

Apart from cinemas, CCSA is allowing other businesses, including libraries, museums, art galleries, nail salons, tattoo shops, spas and massage parlours, to resume limited operations from Friday onwards.

The curfew period in dark red provinces has also been cut by an hour to 10pm-4am, while markets and convenience stores can stay open until 9pm.

