Bangkokians go to the cinema as normality returns slowly

Several people showed up at Bangkok’s downtown Paragon Cineplex on Friday and people who came alone were seated two seats away from others.

Staff wearing PPE suits also sprayed seats with disinfectant between shows for people’s safety.

Apart from cinemas, CCSA is allowing other businesses, including libraries, museums, art galleries, nail salons, tattoo shops, spas and massage parlours, to resume limited operations from Friday onwards.

The curfew period in dark red provinces has also been cut by an hour to 10pm-4am, while markets and convenience stores can stay open until 9pm.