Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Isolated heavy rains forecast in the Central region

Isolated heavy rains are possible in the Central region, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Sunday. 

The southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand with thundershowers over the country.

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-35 °C.

Northeast: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-35 °C.

Central: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-36 °C.

East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-35 °C; waves below 1 metre high and above 1 metre during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and above 1 metre during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-35 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : October 02, 2021

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.