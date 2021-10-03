Isolated heavy rains forecast in the Central region

The southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand with thundershowers over the country.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-35 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-35 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-36 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-35 °C; waves below 1 metre high and above 1 metre during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and above 1 metre during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-35 °C.
Published : October 02, 2021
