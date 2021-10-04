Impressive hydro-floating solar cell project set to start supplying electricity this month

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand also has projects in Ubolratana Dam and other dams across the country, with a total capacity goal of 2,725 megawatts by 2037 to accelerate electricity generation from clean energy, lower the purchase of electricity from abroad and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Thailand has set a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target and hopes to become carbon neutral by 2065-2070, in line with the UN’s goal of ensuring access to modern energy at affordable, reliable and sustainable prices.