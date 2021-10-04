Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Impressive hydro-floating solar cell project set to start supplying electricity this month

The Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid Project in Sirindhorn Dam, which is claimed to be the largest floating solar cell project in the world with a capacity of 45 megawatts, is now 99.26 per cent complete and ready for commercial power supply this October, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand also has projects in Ubolratana Dam and other dams across the country, with a total capacity goal of 2,725 megawatts by 2037 to accelerate electricity generation from clean energy, lower the purchase of electricity from abroad and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Thailand has set a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target and hopes to become carbon neutral by 2065-2070, in line with the UN’s goal of ensuring access to modern energy at affordable, reliable and sustainable prices.

Published : October 04, 2021

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.