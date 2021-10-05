Thailand recorded 9,869 Covid-19 cases and 92 deaths on Tuesday.

Death toll increased by 92, while 11,152 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,657,231 – 1,531,655 of whom have recovered, 108,373 are still in hospitals and 17,203 have died.

Separately, another 255,607 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 465,460 their second shot and 49,880 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 55,921,443.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 236.17 million on Tuesday, 213.24 million of whom have recovered, 18.11 million are active cases (85,991 in severe condition) and 4.82 million have died (up by 4,808).