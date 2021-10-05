Locanation – A new travel platform that offers better deals to hoteliers

This platform, which is like other online travel agencies like Agoda or Traveloka, was launched on October 1 as part of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s “TAT Travel Tech Startup Season 2” campaign.
The platform can be reached at www.locanation.com.
Locanation founder Pepe Arunanondchai said this website is better than the booking platforms he had developed before.
He said Locanation is the first online travel agency that does not collect commissions from hotels and helps them communicate directly with potential guests.
Pepe said hotels generally pay a 30 per cent commission to travel platforms and most hotels are unable to communicate directly with potential customers.
This platform is available in three languages – Thai, English and Chinese.
Pepe said, initially, the focus will be on local travellers, but expects 20 per cent to be foreigners. He added that by next year he expects 20,000 hotels to have joined the platform.
Locanation also supports the government’s Phase 3 of the “We Travel Together” or “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” travel stimulus scheme, he added.
Published : October 05, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021