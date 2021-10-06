Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rain in some areas

The department also mentioned that during October 6-11, the active low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea will upgrade into a tropical storm and move near Hainan Island, China. People should stay tuned for weather update.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department