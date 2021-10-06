Thu, October 14, 2021

Thailand recorded 9,866 Covid-19 cases and 102 deaths on Wednesday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday (October 6) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 9,866 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 45 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 102, while 10,115 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,667,097 – 1,541,770 of whom have recovered, 108,022 are still in hospitals and 17,305 have died.

Separately, another 262,362 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 433,665 their second shot and 38,777 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 56,656,247.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 236.60 million on Wednesday, 213.74 million of whom have recovered, 18.03 million are active cases (85,299 in severe condition) and 4.83 million have died (up by 7,487).

 

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 44.78 million, followed by India with 33.87 million, Brazil with 21.50 million, the UK with 7.97 million and Russia with 7.64 million.

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

