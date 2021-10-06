Covid cluster at Si Sa Ket police station

Si Sa Ket provincial public health doctor revealed the cluster case of Nam Klieng provincial police station on Wednesday. A large number of officers were infected, after one officer at the station had felt sick and was tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sunday.

A total of 51 police officers were found with the infection, out of 60 entire officers at the station, while the remaining nine are required for quarantine and have to be retested for the virus.