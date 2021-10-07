Isolated heavy rain forecast in most of Thailand

The department also mentioned that waves in the Andaman Sea are 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high in thundershowers. It suggested that all ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should keep ashore.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department