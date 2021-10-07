Thailand recorded 11,200 Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths on Thursday.

Death toll increased by 113, while 10,087 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,678,297 – 1,551,857 of whom have recovered, 109,022 are still in hospitals and 17,418 have died.

Separately, another 268,797 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 409,806 their second shot and 52,204 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 57,387,052.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 237.09 million on Thursday, 214.26 million of whom have recovered, 17.99 million are active cases (84,891 in severe condition) and 4.84 million have died (up by 8,194).