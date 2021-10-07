Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

No booze in Chanthaburi until end of October

Chanthaburi authorities slapped a ban on the sale of alcohol until the end of the month after several partying locals tested positive for Covid-19.

In a bid to avoid such clusters from recurring, the provincial authorities announced on Wednesday that violators face a fine of 20,000 baht and two years in prison, or a penalty of up to 40,000 if they want to avoid jail.

Chanthaburi governor Suthee Thongyaem signed an order to prohibit the sale, distribution, or exchange of alcoholic beverages on Wednesday, effective until the end of October. The order was due to the Covid-19 clusters found among drinkers that had been gathered in various places in the province. The governor said that the officials are currently unable to control the spreading of the virus.

Therefore, the sale, distribution, exchange of all types of liquor and alcohol in department stores, shopping centers, community malls General stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants or any gathering place is prohibited, said the governor.

The authority has ordered the officers to closely monitor the operation from October 7-31. Violators will be punished with a fine of not more than 20,000 baht and imprisonment for not more than 2 years, or a fine of not more than 40,000 baht, or both.

Related news:

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.