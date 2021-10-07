No booze in Chanthaburi until end of October

In a bid to avoid such clusters from recurring, the provincial authorities announced on Wednesday that violators face a fine of 20,000 baht and two years in prison, or a penalty of up to 40,000 if they want to avoid jail.

Chanthaburi governor Suthee Thongyaem signed an order to prohibit the sale, distribution, or exchange of alcoholic beverages on Wednesday, effective until the end of October. The order was due to the Covid-19 clusters found among drinkers that had been gathered in various places in the province. The governor said that the officials are currently unable to control the spreading of the virus.