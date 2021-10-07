Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Laid-off Bangkok workers cry for help

Some former employees of Body Fashion (Thailand), which has gone bust, showed up at Government House on Thursday to seek help in demanding compensation from the company.

Body Fashion (Thailand) was a lingerie production company in Samut Prakan province, which had been closed previously. However, total 1,388 unemployed staffs have not received the compensation money due to the closure of their workplace, despite they had voiced this issue to the Ministry of Labour.


The demonstration today was to draw the attention of the government executives, especially the Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin.

Laid-off Bangkok workers cry for help Laid-off Bangkok workers cry for help

Related News

Chinese man nabbed in Bangkok with fake goods worth over THB16 million

Six face charges over looting birds’ nests from caves in Phatthalung

How to survive heavy flooding

Published : October 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.