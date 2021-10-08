Isolated heavy rain forecast in the Northeast, the East and the South

The department also mentioned that the tropical depression over the upper South China Sea has upgraded into the tropical storm “LIONROCK”. It is expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam during October 10-11.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 28-36 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department