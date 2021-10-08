Thu, October 14, 2021

Court reduces sentence for murdered national shooter’s mother-in-law

The Minburi Criminal Court on Friday upheld an earlier verdict issued over the murder of Jakkrit Panichpatikum – a member of the national shooting team – but decided to reduce his mother-in-law’s life sentence to 25 years. All other sentences remain unchanged.

The court said Surang Duangchinda’s sentence had been reduced because she was old with no prior criminal records and had committed the crime under distress. It also said her confession had helped with the investigation of the case.

Surang, 79, said she had arranged the hit because she wanted to free her daughter from domestic abuse, which had been going on for several years.

Jakkrit, 40, was shot dead on October 19, 2013, while he was sitting in his car in Bangkok’s Minburi district.

On December 19, 2016, the Minburi Provincial Court sentenced Jakkrit’s widow, Dr Nitiwadee “Mor Nim” Pucharoenyos, and lawyer Santi Thongsem to death for masterminding the killing. It also gave a life sentence to the gunman Jeerasak Klinkhai and motorbike driver Tawatchai Phetchote. The four defendants were also ordered to pay Jakkrit’s parents 2.5 million baht in compensation.

The court, however, acquitted Jakkrit’s mother-in-law.

On August 7, 2018, the Appeal Court reversed the verdict, acquitting Jakkrit’s widow, but slapped Surang with a death sentence after she confessed to masterminding the assassination. The court later reduced her sentence to life.

Published : October 08, 2021

