Rain eases in most of Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the South.

People in risky areas should beware of severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash flood and overflow. Waves in the Andaman Sea are 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should keep ashore.
The department also mentioned that the tropical storm “LIONROCK” over the upper South China Sea and southeast of Haikou, China is expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam during October 10-11.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.
Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.
Published : October 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
