Thailand recorded 10,630 Covid-19 cases and 73 deaths on Saturday.

Death toll increased by 73, while 10,542 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,700,067 – 1,572,332 of whom have recovered, 110,128 are still in hospitals and 17,607 have died.

Separately, another 480,064 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 489,043 their second shot and 40,965 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 59,308,772.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 238.02 million on Saturday, 215.16 million of whom have recovered, 18 million are active cases (83,374 in severe condition) and 4.86 million have died (up by 7,611).