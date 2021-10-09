Thailand will earn THB1.5 trillion if Bangkok, 4 tourist provinces can reopen on Nov 1

“These places will be reopened provided there are no big or serious infection clusters between now and November 1,” he said. “The other conditions for visitors are that they must be fully jabbed and test negative for Covid-19 before arrival.”

Thanakorn added that the government expects revenue from tourism in 2022 to reach 1.5 trillion baht, of which 850 billion baht will come from Thai tourists who are expected to take 160 million trips in total and 650 billion baht from 15 million foreign tourists.

“The 1.5-trillion-baht target is about half of the total tourism revenue earned in 2019 before Covid-19 hit Thailand,” he added.

Thanakorn also said that as of September 27, the Phuket Sandbox scheme which kicked off on July 1, has generated 2.33 billion baht in revenue. As of Thursday, there were 43,026 arrivals under this scheme and most of the tourists came from the United States, Israel, United Kingdom, Germany and France.