Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Thailand will earn THB1.5 trillion if Bangkok, 4 tourist provinces can reopen on Nov 1

The government hopes to reopen Bangkok and some towns in four provinces to foreigners without a quarantine requirement from November 1, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday.

The towns waiting to reopen are Muang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng and Doi Tao in Chiang Mai, Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Cha-am in Phetchaburi and Pattaya City, Bang Lamung and Sattahip in Chonburi.

“These places will be reopened provided there are no big or serious infection clusters between now and November 1,” he said. “The other conditions for visitors are that they must be fully jabbed and test negative for Covid-19 before arrival.”

Thanakorn added that the government expects revenue from tourism in 2022 to reach 1.5 trillion baht, of which 850 billion baht will come from Thai tourists who are expected to take 160 million trips in total and 650 billion baht from 15 million foreign tourists.

“The 1.5-trillion-baht target is about half of the total tourism revenue earned in 2019 before Covid-19 hit Thailand,” he added.

Thanakorn also said that as of September 27, the Phuket Sandbox scheme which kicked off on July 1, has generated 2.33 billion baht in revenue. As of Thursday, there were 43,026 arrivals under this scheme and most of the tourists came from the United States, Israel, United Kingdom, Germany and France.

Related Stories

Postpone countrys reopening to November 1, Siriraj Hospital prof advises

Reopening of Thailand set to be postponed until November

Thai tourism sandbox schemes generate THB2.33 billion in first three months

Published : October 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.