More rains forecast in the Northeast mostly in the upper part

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Sunday (October 10) that tropical storm “LIONROCK” over the Gulf of Tonkin was centered about 260 kilometres southeastern of Hanoi, Vietnam latitude 20.5 degrees north and longitude 108.7 degrees east. 

This storm is moving west-northwest 6 knots with maximum sustained winds about 35 knots. It is expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam during 10-11 October. 

It is forecast to downgrade to a tropical depression and an active low-pressure cell. More rains are forecast in the Northeast mostly in the upper part.

The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf with isolated heavy rain in the South. The strong wind will be likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf. 

The waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are likely 2-3 metres high, in the lower Gulf of Thailand about 2 metres high and in thundershowers above 3 metres high. 

All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, and small boats keep ashore.

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-36 °C.

Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35 °C.

Central: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-35 °C.

East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-35 °C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35 °C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33 °C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : October 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

