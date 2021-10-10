More rains forecast in the Northeast mostly in the upper part

It is forecast to downgrade to a tropical depression and an active low-pressure cell. More rains are forecast in the Northeast mostly in the upper part.

The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf with isolated heavy rain in the South. The strong wind will be likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf.

The waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are likely 2-3 metres high, in the lower Gulf of Thailand about 2 metres high and in thundershowers above 3 metres high.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, and small boats keep ashore.