Thailand recorded 10,817 Covid-19 cases and 84 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,710,884 – 1,582,313 of whom have recovered, 110,880 are still in hospitals and 17,691 have died.

Separately, another 114,075 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 106,299 their second shot and 10,478 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 59,539,624.