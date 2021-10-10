Thailand recorded 10,817 Covid-19 cases and 84 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,710,884 – 1,582,313 of whom have recovered, 110,880 are still in hospitals and 17,691 have died.
Separately, another 114,075 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 106,299 their second shot and 10,478 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 59,539,624.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 238.35 million on Sunday, 215.5 million of whom have recovered, 17.99 million are active cases (82,798 in severe condition) and 4.86 million have died (up by 5,520).
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 45.17 million, followed by India with 33.95 million, Brazil with 21.56 million, the UK with 8.12 million and Russia with 7.74 million.
Published : October 10, 2021
