Thailand Pavilion a huge draw at World Expo 2020

The Thailand Pavilion at Dubai’s World Expo 2020 is so popular that it attracts up to 8,000 visitors daily and there are usually long queues at the food counter.

Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said this has pleased Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha immensely and he is confident that the Thai economy will recover quickly post-pandemic.

The World Expo 2020 is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from October 1 to March 31, 2022. It was initially scheduled for October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published : October 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

