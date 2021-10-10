Thailand Pavilion a huge draw at World Expo 2020

Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said this has pleased Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha immensely and he is confident that the Thai economy will recover quickly post-pandemic.

The World Expo 2020 is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from October 1 to March 31, 2022. It was initially scheduled for October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.