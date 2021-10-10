Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok’s Khlong Ong Ang walking street open every weekend from Oct 15

In a bid to generate income for locals and boost tourism, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has decided to make the Khlong Ong Ang walking street accessible every weekend from October 15.

The street will be open to tourists every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 8pm, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said.

He added that the market will operate under strict control measures, including getting all vendors to undergo a weekly Covid-19 test. They will also be required to clearly display their identification and test results.

Visitors can also go on a 30-minute kayaking trip down the canal. The authorities have set aside 15 kayaks and queue cards can be picked up at the pier opposite Saphan Lek Square, near Damrongsathit Bridge. The service wraps up at 7pm.

Apart from shopping and kayaking, visitors can also enjoy concerts, plays and art exhibitions.

Published : October 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

