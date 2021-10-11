Thailand recorded 10,035 Covid-19 cases and 60 deaths on Monday.

Death toll increased by 60, while 10,590 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,720,919 – 1,592,903 of whom have recovered, 110,265 are still in hospitals and 17,751 have died.

Separately, another 311,265 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 345,437 their second shot and 31,779 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 60,228,105.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 238.66 million on Monday, 215.86 million of whom have recovered, 17.93 million are active cases (82,517 in severe condition) and 4.87 million have died (up by 4,584).