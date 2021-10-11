Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Thailand recorded 10,035 Covid-19 cases and 60 deaths on Monday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday (October 11) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 10,035 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 80 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 60, while 10,590 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,720,919 – 1,592,903 of whom have recovered, 110,265 are still in hospitals and 17,751 have died.

Separately, another 311,265 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 345,437 their second shot and 31,779 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 60,228,105.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 238.66 million on Monday, 215.86 million of whom have recovered, 17.93 million are active cases (82,517 in severe condition) and 4.87 million have died (up by 4,584).

 

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 45.20 million, followed by India with 33.97 million, Brazil with 21.58 million, the UK with 8.15 million and Russia with 7.78 million.

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.