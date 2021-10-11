Two bidders eye Bangkok’s MRTA Purple Line

Meanwhile, NWR’s senior vice president Pasan Swasdiburi said his company will bid for several projects including the Purple Line and expects to win 9 to 10 per cent of its total bidding value.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) said the draft invitation to tender bids for the Purple Line had been completed on October 4. The bidding process is expected to kick off within this year and wrap up in the first quarter of 2022.

MRTA said it did not launch the bidding on August 27 as scheduled due to a lack of public participation.

The MRTA has separated the tender into six contracts, namely:

• Underground civil work Tao Pun-National Library section

• Underground civil work National Library-Phan Fa section

• Underground civil work Phan Fa-Memorial Bridge section

• Underground civil work Memorial Bridge-Dao Khanong section

• Elevated civil works Dao Khanong-Khru Nai section, stabling yard, and park and ride facilities

• Trackwork Tao Pun-Khru Nai section