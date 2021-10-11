Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Two bidders eye Bangkok’s MRTA Purple Line

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Two bidders eye Bangkok’s MRTA Purp...

Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction (STEC) will compete against Nawarat Patanakarn (NWR) in bidding for the 78-billion-baht MRT Purple Line.

STEC president Pakpoom Srichamni said the company will purchase bidding envelopes for the Tao Pun-Rat Burana section of the Purple Line. It is also planning to bid for the 140-billion-baht Bang Khun Non-Min Buri section of the Orange Line.

Meanwhile, NWR’s senior vice president Pasan Swasdiburi said his company will bid for several projects including the Purple Line and expects to win 9 to 10 per cent of its total bidding value.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) said the draft invitation to tender bids for the Purple Line had been completed on October 4. The bidding process is expected to kick off within this year and wrap up in the first quarter of 2022.

MRTA said it did not launch the bidding on August 27 as scheduled due to a lack of public participation.

The MRTA has separated the tender into six contracts, namely:
• Underground civil work Tao Pun-National Library section
• Underground civil work National Library-Phan Fa section
• Underground civil work Phan Fa-Memorial Bridge section
• Underground civil work Memorial Bridge-Dao Khanong section
• Elevated civil works Dao Khanong-Khru Nai section, stabling yard, and park and ride facilities
• Trackwork Tao Pun-Khru Nai section

Related News

Prayut escapes termination despite ruling on Green Line interference

Democrat Party asks why MRT Orange Line has come to juddering halt

Orange Line auction ‘to go ahead in October’ despite court cases


MRTA plans to start the construction in 2022 and have the line operating by 2027.

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.