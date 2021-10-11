10 Thai teens lured to work under slave conditions in Myanmar

Peng Khamwan and Chan Thiyanan, a victim’s grandparents, said a group of Thais called “Boker” had met their grandchild in September and promised him a job as the administrator of an online gambling group.
They said the youngster had been promised a monthly salary of 24,000 baht, plus free housing, food and paid holidays.
“However, Boker trafficked our grandchild and nine other victims to a casino run by Chinese people in Myanmar. The kids were forced to sign a contract in the Chinese language that they could not read,” the grandparents said.
Distraught father Paradorn Sornphat said his son and the nine other victims were being made to work without any rest. He said the youngsters’ job was to deceive Thais into investing in cryptocurrency and that they had to pay for their food and board.
“When the youngsters demanded to return home, they were threatened and detained. Now their employers say they must pay 90,000 baht each for their freedom,” Paradorn said.
Published : October 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
