Labour Ministry throws wider net for sex traffickers after SOS from Dubai

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Wednesday that he has ordered the department to immediately hunt down those behind the “Dubai sex trade”

The woman in question was safely brought back to Thailand on Tuesday after she sent out an SOS on social media last week, saying she had been tricked into providing sexual services in Dubai. (Related report: Labour ministry answers SOS from sex-trafficked Thai woman in Dubai)



Suchart also warned those who dupe people into paying huge sums in exchange for dubious job offers overseas, saying the fraudsters can face three to 10 years in prison and/or fines of 60,000 to 200,000 baht.

Advertising overseas jobs without permission from the Department of Employment is an offence punishable by a prison term of no more than three years and/or a fine of no more than 60,000 baht.

“I want to tell all job seekers to not be persuaded into going to work overseas illegally or falling for exaggerated advertising. Also realise that you are probably being deceived if you get talked into circumventing legal procedures, like getting employed under a tourist visa or working overseas without going through proper legal channels. Such offers will not only prove to be financially expensive but may also put your life at risk or you may face legal action

“Every country has its own laws and wherever you work, the rules of that country should be respected,” the minister said.

The Department of Employment said between October 1, 2020, and September 7, 2021, 93 illegal brokers had defrauded 195 job seekers out of more than 17.5 million baht. Most of these people were taken to Canada, Japan, South Korea, Sweden and Australia under false pretences.