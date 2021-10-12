Samut Prakan sends prisoners to work in industrial sector

“The ministry hopes that more entrepreneurs will join the programme in the future and the Samut Prakan model can be developed into a bigger initiative,” said Somsak. “For example, we are studying the possibility to establish Department of Correction’s Industrial Estate to specifically provide career opportunity to prisoners, which will be a great way to reduce prisons’ crowdedness while giving a second chance to prisoners and providing industrial sector with much needed skilled labours.”

Meanwhile, Witthawan Sunthonkhajit, Department of Probation director-general has added that more than 74,000 prisoners wearing EM bracelet have been released under the department’s partial release programme. “We have encountered no problem so far,” he said. “Entrepreneurs can rest assured that the released prisoners will not cause problems to your businesses, as they will be monitored at all times via the bracelets. We also have deployed officers and volunteers to keep an eye on released prisoners at workplaces periodically.”

