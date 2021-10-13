Thu, October 14, 2021

Thailand to get 470,000 AZ doses from S Korea

The Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to receive 470,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine supported by South Korea.

Traisulee Traisaranakul, the government deputy spokesperson, added that the donated vaccine will firstly vaccinate those South Korean people living in Thailand.

Published : October 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

