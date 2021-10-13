Thailand ranked 80 out of 139 countries on rule of law, dropping two positions

Regionally, East Asia and Pacific’s top performer in the Index is New Zealand (7th out of 139 countries globally), followed by Australia and Japan. The three countries with the lowest scores in the region were the Philippines, Myanmar, and Cambodia (138th out of 139 countries globally).



In the last year, 11 out of 15 countries declined in East Asia and the Pacific. Of those 11 countries, 5 had also declined in the previous year.





Rule of Law Around the World



The 2021 Index shows that globally more countries declined than improved in overall rule of law performance for the fourth consecutive year.



In a year dominated by the global COVID-19 pandemic, 74.2% of countries covered experienced declines in rule of law performance, while 25.8% improved. The 74.2% of countries that experienced declines this year account for 84.7% of the world’s population, or approximately 6.5 billion people.



The declines were widespread and seen in all corners of the world. For the second year in a row, in every region, a majority of countries slipped backward or remained unchanged in their overall rule of law performance.