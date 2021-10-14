US presently discussing when to send more vaccines to Thailand: Don

Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Thursday that the foreign affairs sector, the security affairs department and medical and vaccine experts in the US are presently discussing when to send the vaccines to Thailand.
Don said the US government will decide which vaccine will be sent and this might not be Pfizer.
He also said US Senator Tammy Duckworth told him that the US wanted to send the vaccine to Thailand but this was delayed by a lack of response.
Don said it was an old issue and he did not want to reveal that it was her misunderstanding.
He also said he did not want to comment on politician Sudarat Keyuraphan going to the US to negotiate for a new consignment of vaccines.
Don said the ministry would propose some adjustments to the measures dealing with the reopening of the country on November 1, including adding to the list of low-risk countries from which tourists will be allowed. He added that Thailand would add more countries to the list, but did not want to reveal any more information right now.
Published : October 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
