US presently discussing when to send more vaccines to Thailand: Don

Don said the US government will decide which vaccine will be sent and this might not be Pfizer.

He also said US Senator Tammy Duckworth told him that the US wanted to send the vaccine to Thailand but this was delayed by a lack of response.

Don said it was an old issue and he did not want to reveal that it was her misunderstanding.

He also said he did not want to comment on politician Sudarat Keyuraphan going to the US to negotiate for a new consignment of vaccines.