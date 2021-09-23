Thursday, September 23, 2021

international

Don has one-on-one discussions with foreign ministers attending UNGA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai reconnected with world leaders while stressing the importance of post-Covid-19 economic recovery at the opening session of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Don had bilateral discussions with foreign ministers from Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and Hungary on his first day of a week-long high-level UN visit to New York City.

Don on Tuesday attended the opening of the general debate of the 76th UNGA session under the theme “Building resilience through hope – to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations”.

Don has one-on-one discussions with foreign ministers attending UNGA

Don heard several leaders’ statements, including those from the presidents of the United States and Brazil. He also met with several foreign dignitaries at UN headquarters.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to deliver his pre-recorded remarks on September 25 at 01.15 hours (Thailand time).

Don has one-on-one discussions with foreign ministers attending UNGA

During Don’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, both sides expressed satisfaction over dynamic bilateral relations despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

In Don’s discussions with Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, both nations agreed to deepen bilateral ties by setting up a mechanism to follow up on cooperation and projects. Thailand also expressed its readiness to support Bahrain as the ACD chair for 2021-2022.

Don has one-on-one discussions with foreign ministers attending UNGA

Don also met with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son. Both voiced pleasure over bilateral trade between the two Asean countries, which continues to thrive despite the Covid-19 crisis. Don reaffirmed that Thailand continues to work hand in hand with Vietnam in combating the pandemic. Both sides said they looked forward to participating in the 4th Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.

Don discussed with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó cooperation on procurement of vaccines and medical supplies, especially oxygen concentrators. Thailand voiced its appreciation for Hungary’s call to the European Union to expedite negotiations of a free trade agreement with Thailand. Don also encouraged Hungary to explore investment opportunities in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Published : September 23, 2021

Related News

Once-in-a-decade discovery: newborn Siamese crocs spotted in northeastern Cambodia

Published : September 23, 2021

Vietnam Airlines to get permit for regular direct flights to US

Published : September 23, 2021

Currency depreciation and skyrocketing prices pose major threat to Myanmar people

Published : September 23, 2021

Duterte hits wealthy nations for ‘hoarding’ COVID-19 vaccines

Published : September 23, 2021

Latest News

SET Index rises for 3rd day in a row

Published : September 23, 2021

Editor’s Choice: Samyan Seafood - Fusion Seafood in BKK (EP.2)

Published : September 23, 2021

UNICEF provides oxygen concentrators to support Thailand’s fight against COVID-19

Published : September 23, 2021

Cops not fooled by restaurant’s cunning plan to beat alcohol ban

Published : September 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.