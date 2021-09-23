Don has one-on-one discussions with foreign ministers attending UNGA

Don had bilateral discussions with foreign ministers from Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and Hungary on his first day of a week-long high-level UN visit to New York City.

Don on Tuesday attended the opening of the general debate of the 76th UNGA session under the theme “Building resilience through hope – to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations”.

Don heard several leaders’ statements, including those from the presidents of the United States and Brazil. He also met with several foreign dignitaries at UN headquarters.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to deliver his pre-recorded remarks on September 25 at 01.15 hours (Thailand time).

During Don’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, both sides expressed satisfaction over dynamic bilateral relations despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

In Don’s discussions with Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, both nations agreed to deepen bilateral ties by setting up a mechanism to follow up on cooperation and projects. Thailand also expressed its readiness to support Bahrain as the ACD chair for 2021-2022.