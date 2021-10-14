Fri, October 15, 2021

Feeding frenzy

Flooding has led to an unavoidable rise in canal and river waters in Ayutthaya province, especially at Wat Phanan Choeng, bringing the fish closer than usual to temple visitors, who can almost reach out and touch them during feeding.

Fish feeding is a common activity when people visit temples located at rivers or canals. Visitors normally purchase fish food on the cheap in temples and proceed to feed the seemingly always-hungry, abundant shoals.

These photos were posted on the Facebook page of Wat Phanan Choeng on Wednesday. 

Published : October 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
