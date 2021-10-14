Fri, October 15, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

The Culture Ministry has clarified that people vaccinated with Sinovac or Sinopharm will be allowed to attend the Royal Kathin Ceremony.

The clarification came after Kaw Klai Party member Wirot Lakkana-Adisorn took to Twitter to claim that only people vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or J&J would be allowed to participate in the ceremony while those who have received Sinovac or Sinopharm jabs most likely won’t be allowed to take part.

Ministry spokesman Prasop Riang-ngoen said the Twitter post likely stemmed from a misunderstanding and was not true.

The Culture Ministry had a meeting with the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control and related agencies to determine hygiene rules for the ceremony.

The guidelines state that people who attend the ceremony should be inoculated with any brand of vaccine approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organisation. Participants must have received two injections or at least 1 injection not less than 14 days before the ceremony.

Published : October 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

