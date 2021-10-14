No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Ministry spokesman Prasop Riang-ngoen said the Twitter post likely stemmed from a misunderstanding and was not true.

The Culture Ministry had a meeting with the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control and related agencies to determine hygiene rules for the ceremony.

The guidelines state that people who attend the ceremony should be inoculated with any brand of vaccine approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organisation. Participants must have received two injections or at least 1 injection not less than 14 days before the ceremony.