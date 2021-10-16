Resort house encroaching on Kanchanaburi national park demolished 

The group of 11 offenders lead by Cherdchu Thongcheewong, an investor living in Bangkok, were arrested in September 2002 for encroaching on national park lands. They were later acquitted by the court due to lack of intention and were ordered to demolish the house or pay the demolition fee of Bt379,924, including an interest of 25 per cent per year.
“Recent survey by park officials revealed that the demolition is still not complete after nearly 20 years,” said Yutthaphong Damsrisuk, chief of Khuean Srinagarindra National Park. “Cherdchu submitted a letter to national park office on October 11 asking to bring in machines for demolition. He also added that the job is about 30 per cent done and will require another month to complete.”
Yutthaphong added after the house is removed, park officials will start restoring the areas which used to be a creek that provided water source for nearby forests.
Published : October 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
