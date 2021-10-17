Sun, October 17, 2021

Most Thais against plan to reopen country on Nov 1

A recent poll shows that most Thais are against reopening the country because they fear tourists will bring in new infections and not enough locals have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Suan Dusit Poll asked 1,392 respondents what they thought about Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s plan to open the country to fully vaccinated foreign tourists from November 1.

Most respondents (59.86 per cent) rejected the plan, while 60.10 per cent said it was not the right time to reopen the country.

The respondents also said Thailand should only open its doors to foreigners if more than 70 per cent of the population has been vaccinated, the outbreak is brought under control and public health facilities are prepared to deal with new variations of the virus.

The survey also showed that most business owners and employees wanted the country to be reopened, though the latter group is also concerned about new infections.

Published : October 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

