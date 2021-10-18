Thailand recorded 10,111 Covid-19 cases and 63 deaths on Monday.

Death toll increased by 63, while 10,612 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,793,812 – 1,668,250 of whom have recovered, 107,226 are still in hospitals and 18,242 have died.

Separately, another 238,015 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 217,372 their second shot and 19,666 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 65,677,794.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 241.49 million on Monday, 218.72 million of whom have recovered, 17.86 million are active cases (78,675 in severe condition) and 4.91 million have died (up by 4,235).