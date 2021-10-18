Mon, October 18, 2021

in-focus

Thailand recorded 10,111 Covid-19 cases and 63 deaths on Monday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday (October 18) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 10,111 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 41 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 63, while 10,612 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,793,812 – 1,668,250 of whom have recovered, 107,226 are still in hospitals and 18,242 have died.

Separately, another 238,015 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 217,372 their second shot and 19,666 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 65,677,794.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 241.49 million on Monday, 218.72 million of whom have recovered, 17.86 million are active cases (78,675 in severe condition) and 4.91 million have died (up by 4,235).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 45.79 million, followed by India with 34.08 million, Brazil with 21.64 million, the UK with 8.45 million and Russia with 7.99 million.

Related News

Published : October 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Inactivated Covid-19 vaccines as good as mRNA, viral vector ones, says top health official

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Tunnels under Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Island making good progress

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Uthai Thani park officials rescue abandoned baby banteng

Published : Oct 18, 2021

PM orders crackdown on hackers after strange payments show up in people’s accounts

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Latest News

Inactivated Covid-19 vaccines as good as mRNA, viral vector ones, says top health official

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Tunnels under Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Island making good progress

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Uthai Thani park officials rescue abandoned baby banteng

Published : Oct 18, 2021

PM orders crackdown on hackers after strange payments show up in people’s accounts

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.