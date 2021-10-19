Top health official recommends Pfizer jabs to tackle Songkhla cluster

Songkhla saw 498 new infections on Tuesday, though there were no deaths. Since April this year, the province has had 41,023 Covid-19 cases and 172 deaths.

Meanwhile, Pattani led the list on Tuesday with 621 cases, followed by 602 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 455 in Yala and 453 in Narathiwat.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has predicted that if action is not taken immediately, the number of daily cases in the deep South may hit 800-1,000 from the current rate of 500-600 infections.