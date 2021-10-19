Statement on the visit of Counselor Derek Chollet to Thailand

Following Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent trip to Southeast Asia, Counselor Chollet’s visit highlights the importance the United States places on the region and its relationship with Thailand. The Counselor and delegation focused their discussions on the Thai-U.S. partnership, implementing ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus, and cross-border humanitarian aid. The Counselor reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Thailand and discussed our ongoing cooperation in security, trade, environment, health, and educational sectors.

The delegation will also visit Indonesia and Singapore during this trip.

By U.S. Embassy Bangkok