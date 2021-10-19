Tue, October 19, 2021

Statement on the visit of Counselor Derek Chollet to Thailand

State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asia and Pacific Affairs Kin Moi and an interagency delegation visited the Kingdom of Thailand October 18-19 for strategic discussions with senior Royal Thai Government officials and civil society leaders.

The Counsellor met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai and Secretary General of the National Security Council, General Supot Malaniyom.

Following Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent trip to Southeast Asia, Counselor Chollet’s visit highlights the importance the United States places on the region and its relationship with Thailand.  The Counselor and delegation focused their discussions on the Thai-U.S. partnership, implementing ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus, and cross-border humanitarian aid. The Counselor reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Thailand and discussed our ongoing cooperation in security, trade, environment, health, and educational sectors.

The delegation will also visit Indonesia and Singapore during this trip.

By U.S. Embassy Bangkok

