Thai police crack open two major international trafficking rings

However, when the victims realised they had been scammed and wanted to return, they were quietened down with threats of violence. Eventually, one victim managed to send out a call for rescue on social media.

Police also tracked down another human-trafficking suspect who goes by the name Jaepa Lapidi. This man is linked to a human-trafficking network in Malaysia and reportedly fled across the border to Thailand in 2015.

He and eight Thai nationals are wanted for a crime committed in 2015 in Malaysia.

Investigators believe this group trafficked and detained Rohingya refugees in Malaysia’s Perlis state, and even whipped many of the victims to death. Malaysian police say they found 30 graves near the so-called detention area in Wang Kelian in Perlis.

Surachate said police are investigating to see if this case may be linked to the human-trafficking ring run by former Army adviser Lt-General Manas Kongpan, who died in prison earlier this year.

It is believed that traffickers transported Rohingya refugees from Myanmar through Thailand to other neighbouring countries.

As for the other eight suspects, police say they travel frequently to neighbouring countries and will be caught soon.

The police are also cooperating with the Anti-Money Laundering Office to keep track of shady transactions.