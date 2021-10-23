Thailand recorded 9,742 Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths on Saturday.

Death toll increased by 74, while 10,182 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,841,131 – 1,720,629 of whom have recovered, 101,803 are still in hospitals and 18,699 have died.

Separately, another 350,243 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 331,864 their second shot and 24,271 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 69,923,540.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 243.75 million on Saturday, 220.87 million of whom have recovered, 17.93 million are active cases (76,235 in severe condition) and 4.95 million have died (up by 7,790).