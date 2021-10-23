Sat, October 23, 2021

in-focus

Thailand recorded 9,742 Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths on Saturday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (October 23) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 9,742 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19.

Death toll increased by 74, while 10,182 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,841,131 – 1,720,629 of whom have recovered, 101,803 are still in hospitals and 18,699 have died.

Separately, another 350,243 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 331,864 their second shot and 24,271 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 69,923,540.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 243.75 million on Saturday, 220.87 million of whom have recovered, 17.93 million are active cases (76,235 in severe condition) and 4.95 million have died (up by 7,790).

 

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 46.26 million, followed by India with 34.16 million, Brazil with 21.71 million, the UK with 8.69 million and Russia with 8.17 million.

Related News

Published : October 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police stop van stuffed with illegal Myanmar migrants in Phichit

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Frustration, boredom, financial problems all to blame for child abuse, says expert

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Amorous couple caught ‘doing the act’ publicly in Chiang Mai

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Refusal to hold beauty pageant in Phuket’s Old Town ‘a lost PR opportunity’

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Latest News

Thailand Startup In Post Covid Era 2022

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Police stop van stuffed with illegal Myanmar migrants in Phichit

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Dow Thailand announces a 100% acrylic polymer for waterborne pavement markings that offers improved safety, durability, and ease of use

Published : Oct 23, 2021

BACC opens with dedication to late National Artist Damgrong Wong-Uparaj

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.